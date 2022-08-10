Wellington teen sentenced to 1 year in jail after crash killed woman, 72

A Wellington teenager was sentenced this month for a violent crash that killed a 72-year-old Palm Beach County woman nearly three years ago.

Hayden Bram Tryansky was 16 years old when he caused a fatal wreck Dec. 7, 2019, while driving a Mercedes at a high rate of speed on Lantana Road at the intersection of Grand Lacuna Boulevard.

Dorothy Hagan Black, who lived in a nearby community just south of the intersection, was driving westbound on Lantana Road in the left turn lane for the intersection of Grand Lucuna Boulevard, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report.

Tryansky was eastbound on Lantana Road and hit Black's 2009 Honda Civic while she attempted to turn at the intersection, causing a violent impact.

Black died at the scene while Tryansky and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.

Tryansky was driving at nearly 100 mph — more than twice the 45 mph speed limit — when the wreck occurred, according to a report from the Palm Beach Post.

Tryansky, who is now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Aug. 1.

He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, 10 years of probation, two years on community control and 500 hours of community service.

The sentence included no alcohol consumption, random alcohol/drug testing, driver's license revoked for life, no contact with next of kin, attend work or school full time and two high school speaking engagements per month while on probation.

Location of crash below:

