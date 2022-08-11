Another Palm Beach County school bus with students on board rear-ended

For the second-straight day, a Palm Beach County school bus has been rear-ended and involved in a crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday's wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place, right next to Wellington Landings Middle School.

The sheriff's office said a gold BMW was speeding and rear-ended a school bus that was transporting children from Binks Forest Elementary School.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said five students and the driver were on the bus, but none of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

"Family members of those involved have been notified," the agency tweeted. "School administration and PBSO are on scene investigating."

It's unclear if anyone inside the BMW was hurt.

Five children/students were reported on the bus. Please reach out to @PBCFR regarding the students' conditions. — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 11, 2022

The incident came just one day after another Palm Beach County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.

In that case, the sheriff's office said a 2021 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Greenacres, failed to stop and rear-ended a school bus just after 6 a.m. on 6th Avenue South near Interstate 95.

A crash involving a Palm Beach County school bus on 6th Avenue South in Lake Worth Beach on Aug. 10, 2022.

The 16-year-old and a 15-year-old girl inside the car were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus, Julio Sierra, 60, and a 13-year-old Boynton Beach girl on the bus were not hurt.

Wednesday marked the first day of the new school year for Palm Beach County public schools.

Scripps Only Content 2022