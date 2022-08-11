Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach

Someone in Delray Beach won the lottery and they didn't even have to buy the ticket.

Three people matched all five numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing worth $60,751.73.

One of the tickets originated from a Delray Beach Rebel gas station, but it wasn't purchased. The ticket was free and the numbers were automatically selected via Quick Pick.

When you match two of the numbers from the Fantasy 5, you can receive a free Quick Pick ticket.

Whoever got the free ticket in Delray Beach will have to split the pot with the two who paid for their tickets in Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 5-10-11-12-26.

