Lion Country Safari welcomes baby southern white rhinoceros

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lion Country Safari welcomed a new bundle of joy this month!

Officials at the animal preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, said a female southern white rhinoceros calf was born on Aug. 6.

It's the third white rhino born at the park in less than a year, according to park officials.

They have named the baby "Ruby," which is the first offspring born to 7-year-old mom, "Blossom."

Visitors to the drive-thru safari will be able to see both mom and her calf in the park's maternity area.

Park officials said this is the 39th rhino calf to be born at the park since 1979.

Of the five species of rhinos — white, black, Indian, Sumatran and Javan — the white rhino is the most numerous, but all five species are in peril due mostly to poaching.

Lion Country Safari is home to 16 white rhinos — 12 females and four males.

