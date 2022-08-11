Sheriff: Gun-toting federal agent fatally shot by deputies in Key Largo

A gun-toting federal agent was shot and killed by Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lane Caviness, 48, was intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 rifle when he was fatally wounded by deputies at a gated community in Key Largo, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Ramsay told WPLG that Caviness warned deputies he was armed and "ready for battle."

"Two minutes later, he came back out the sliding-glass door onto the porch with an AR-15," Ramsay said.

After Caviness pointed the gun at deputies, they "had no other choice" than to shoot Caviness, Ramsay said.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay says his deputies "had no other choice" than to shoot Lane Caviness, who pointed an AR-15 rifle at them, Aug. 10, 2022, in Key Largo, Fla.

Caviness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt identified the gunman as Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer. WPLG reported that Caviness worked as a flight deck officer for the Transportation Security Administration.

