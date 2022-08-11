Sheriff: Gun-toting federal agent fatally shot by deputies in Key Largo

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A gun-toting federal agent was shot and killed by Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lane Caviness, 48, was intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 rifle when he was fatally wounded by deputies at a gated community in Key Largo, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Ramsay told WPLG that Caviness warned deputies he was armed and "ready for battle."

"Two minutes later, he came back out the sliding-glass door onto the porch with an AR-15," Ramsay said.

After Caviness pointed the gun at deputies, they "had no other choice" than to shoot Caviness, Ramsay said.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay says his deputies "had no other choice" than to shoot Lane Caviness, who...
Sheriff Rick Ramsay says his deputies "had no other choice" than to shoot Lane Caviness, who pointed an AR-15 rifle at them, Aug. 10, 2022, in Key Largo, Fla.

Caviness was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt identified the gunman as Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer. WPLG reported that Caviness worked as a flight deck officer for the Transportation Security Administration.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun

Latest News

Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach
Florida sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
Delray Beach public golf course could get much-needed makeover
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school