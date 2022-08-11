Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest

A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.

Palm Beach police said the incident began after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with dark tinted windows that had fled from officers previously.

According to police, the occupants in the vehicle refused to roll down the windows when stopped but eventually exited the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and were able to locate a disassembled Glock .45 handgun and a loaded magazine, as well as marijuana and multiple credit cards in different names.

Officials said all occupants were charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams. One of the occupants had felony probation violated.

Police said they will follow up on the credit cards investigation.

