5 people arrested after drug bust in Okeechobee

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT
Five people were arrested Thursday after drugs were found inside a home in Okeechobee.

Officials said the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force, the Special Response Team, and field agents from the DEA executed a search warrant in a home located at 2942 NW 35th Avenue.

Jessica Beechum, Angela Beechum, Aubrey Waldron, David Thomas, Cole Thomas, and Ralph Green were detained while officials secured the scene.

According to investigators, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home.

The sheriff's office said a 10-year-old child who lives in the home was at school at the time of the warrant service.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) got involved due to the living conditions of the residence and no one being able to be home at the time of school release to pick up the child.

The child has been placed in a safe environment, officials said.

