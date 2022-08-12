Adam Shaheen back with Dolphins after trade to Texans voided

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
Tight end Adam Shaheen is back with the Miami Dolphins after his trade to the Houston Texans was called off because he failed a physical, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Shaheen was flagged for a preexisting knee condition, according to the person who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the trade cancellation publicly.

The Dolphins announced the trade Tuesday night, with the original terms being that they would get a sixth-round pick from Houston in next year's draft for Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Shaheen had not missed any training camp practices with the Dolphins because of the injury.

He has played in 28 games, starting 12, for the Dolphins since he was acquired in a trade from Chicago on July 26, 2020. In parts of five NFL seasons, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 50 catches and seven touchdowns.

