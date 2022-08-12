Attorney General, FBI respond to criticism on Mar-A-Lago search

Attorney General Merrick Garland is speaking out on the growing criticism of the Department of Justice as well as the FBI.

"I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked," said Garland, "Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights."

The AG is now calling for the court to unseal the search warrant from Monday so the public can find out why the FBI wanted to search the Mar-A-Lago resort and what they were looking for.

Garland also stated he was in favor of the search warrant.

"Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the justice department is doing," said Garland.

The FBI released the following statement:

"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others. Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them."



Christopher Wray



FBI Director





In response, the former president took to his social media app "Truth Social" saying, in part, "My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it."

The former president has until 3 o'clock on Friday to say whether he objects to unsealing the warrant.

"I think he's gonna let them release it. They want to release it, release it," said Stephan Moise, a local Trump supporter. "His followers want to know, just like every American wants to know what's going on."

