Fatal crash blocks all lanes on southbound I-95 in Boynton Beach

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed Friday morning in Boynton Beach after a fatal crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the Hypoluxo Road exit.

Two overturned cars could be seen on the highway just after the exit ramp.

Traffic backups stretch from south of Gateway Boulevard to Lantana Road as of 7 a.m.

While officials aren't forcing drivers to exit the highway until Hypoluxo Road, drivers were recommended to exit at Lantana Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

