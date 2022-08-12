Fatal crash closing all lanes on I-95 southbound in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
All lanes are closed on I-95 southbound after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened near the exit for Hypoluxo Rd.

Two overturned cars could be seen on the highway.

Traffic backups stretch from south of Gateway Blvd. to Lantana Rd. as of 6 a.m.

While officials aren't forcing drivers to exit the highway until Hypoluxo Rd., we recommend exiting at Lantana Rd.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

