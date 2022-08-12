Interstate 95 reopens north of Boynton Beach following fatal rollover wreck

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Boynton Beach are back open following a fatal rollover wreck early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. just north of the Hypoluxo Road exit.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2019 Mercedes coupe, driven by a 46-year-old Lake Worth man, rear-ended a 2021 Lexus SUV, driven by a 52-year-old Greenacres man.

The cars flipped over and the Lake Worth man was thrown from his Mercedes and landed on the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus suffered "non-incapacitating injuries," according to the FHP, and a 46-year-old passenger inside the vehicle was not hurt.

A fatal crash on Interstate 95 southbound north of Boynton Beach on Aug. 12, 2022.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed and backed up for hours Friday morning, but eventually reopened around 10 a.m.

