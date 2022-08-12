Police looking for missing West Palm Beach runaway teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
West Palm Beach police are looking for a missing runaway teenager.

Shyla Martinez, 15, was last seen on Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Revere Road.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatshirt and black and white pants.

Anyone who locates Shyla Martinez is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #12205.

