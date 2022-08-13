Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot on the mail is Saturday at 5 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Voters can make the request on the website, by email, or by calling 561-656-6208.

When making the request, voters should have available their driver's license, Florida ID card, or the last 4 digits of their social security number.

The ballot should be mailed using pre-paid postage or dropped off inside any of the four offices during business hours. The ballot can also be dropped off at designated locations across the county.

To track your vote-by-mail ballot, click here.

Mail ballots can also be picked up in person at one of the offices on Monday, Aug. 22 until 5 p.m.

If a voter or designee waits until Election Day to pick up or have delivered a vote-by-mail ballot, the Election Day Vote-by-Mail Ballot Delivery Affidavit must also be completed. The voter must affirm that an emergency exists that keeps the voter from being able to vote at his or her assigned polling place.

Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by the Main Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting for the Aug. 23 Primary Election can be done at any of the 21 designated locations.

Click here for Early Voting locations, directions and wait times.

On Election Day, Aug. 23, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your assigned polling location, click here.

Voters should bring a valid photo and signature ID.

For a list of acceptable forms of identification, click here.



