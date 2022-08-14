Woman killed in crash involving Coconut Creek police officer

A woman died in a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. police responded to the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased.

Paramedics also transported the police officer to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit were notified and are investigating the crash.

