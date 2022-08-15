1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Barbera said one of the victims died, but the other two were expected to survive.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
I-95 reopens following fatal rollover wreck
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Hundreds migrate from out of town for Trump rally outside Mar-a-Lago

Latest News

Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify
Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after a score during a match against Paula Badosa, of...
Coco Gauff thinks becoming new No. 1 'is pretty cool'
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County