Bale of cocaine found floating in ocean off Florida Keys

A bale of cocaine was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said a boater reported finding the bale about 50 miles offshore.

The bricks were found inside this bale about 50 miles off the Florida Keys coast.

Linhardt said there were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale. They were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

The bricks were turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and will eventually be turned over to federal authorities.

