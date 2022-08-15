Berkshire Elementary put on lockdown as sheriff's office serves warrant nearby

Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.

The School District of Palm Beach County said the school, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, was put on a code red lockdown because the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was serving a warrant in the area.

The school district said no shots were fired on campus, and the school is no longer on lockdown.

"The School District of Palm Beach County has no evidence that shots were fired in the vicinity of the school," the district said in a written statement to WPTV. "The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown because of law enforcement activity in the community away from the campus. All students and staff were safe. The school was given the all clear within minutes of the lockdown being called."

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road, on Aug. 15, 2022.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said there was no shooting, but didn't elaborate further.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene spotted several PBSO cruisers outside the school, along with school district police officers and a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue ladder truck. In addition, part of a courtyard on campus was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape.

The tape was eventually taken down by 3:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape on the campus of Berkshire Elementary School, located at 1060 South Kirk Road in Palm Beach County, on Aug. 15, 2022.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kirk Road between Chukker Drive and Collin Drive around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

However, those crews were cleared about 10 minutes later after being told there was no shooting and no one was hurt.

"Parents rushing the gate, jumping the gate, getting into the school," said a parent named Darrel. "Lot of parents took power into their own hands and grabbed their kids and tried to get to their kids."

Darrel described the lockdown as a "frantic scene" as concerned parents raced to get their kids from the school.

"People was worried and scared," Darrel said. "Once the school reinforced that everything was OK and the police came within minutes to cease the crowd and try to conduct a little bit of order, it went roughly smooth after that. But it was crazy at first."

Darrel's son, Zachary, who's in third grade at Berkshire Elementary School, said a code red lockdown announcement came over the school's intercom system and students were moved to another part of the building.

"People's moms, dads kept calling them, texting them. People had to put their phone on silent," Zachary said.

Parents could be seen picking their children up from school and walking them off campus.

