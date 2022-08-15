Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95

The eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue near Interstate 95 are closed after a body was found in the middle of the east-west through-way in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach police said the man's body was found just past the I-95 overpass Monday morning.

Eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue between Congress Avenue and I-95 have been closed since about 4 a.m. while police conduct a death investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

