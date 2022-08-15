Coco Gauff thinks becoming new No. 1 'is pretty cool'

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after a score during a match against Paula Badosa, of...
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after a score during a match against Paula Badosa, of Spain, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delray Beach teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles tennis rankings after winning the National Bank Open.

The 18-year-old tennis star is the new No. 1 in the latest Women's Tennis Association rankings released Monday.

Gauff paired with Jessica Pegula to take down Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in Sunday's doubles final in Canada.

Coco Gauff follows through on a return to Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic...
Coco Gauff follows through on a return to Paula Badosa at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif.

At 18 years and 154 days old, Gauff is the second-youngest player in WTA history to reach the top of the doubles rankings. Switzerland's Martina Hingis was the youngest at 17 years and 251 days old.

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters in Toronto after the victory.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
I-95 reopens following fatal rollover wreck
Hundreds migrate from out of town for Trump rally outside Mar-a-Lago
Woman killed in crash involving Coconut Creek police officer
Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of Good Samaritan in Tequesta

Latest News

Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
Bale of cocaine found floating in ocean off Florida Keys
Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator