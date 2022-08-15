Coco Gauff thinks becoming new No. 1 'is pretty cool'
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Delray Beach teenager Coco Gauff has risen to the top of the women's doubles tennis rankings after winning the National Bank Open.
The 18-year-old tennis star is the new No. 1 in the latest Women's Tennis Association rankings released Monday.
Gauff paired with Jessica Pegula to take down Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in Sunday's doubles final in Canada.
At 18 years and 154 days old, Gauff is the second-youngest player in WTA history to reach the top of the doubles rankings. Switzerland's Martina Hingis was the youngest at 17 years and 251 days old.
"Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters in Toronto after the victory.
