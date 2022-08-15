Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews and law enforcement were called to the 1000 block of Kirk Road at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, after reports of a shooting.

The school was placed on code red lockdown as a precaution, while about 20 squad cars from various agencies, including the sheriff's office, West Palm Beach police and the Palm Beach County School District, arrived on scene.

A veteran law enforcement officer told WPTV's Contact 5 that those measures were taken as a precaution to protect the school and discourage anyone from using the school as a place to escape.

Video of the scene showed heavy law enforcement presence and traffic, as parents rushed to the school to pick up their child.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says at around 2:25 p.m. it was determined that no shots were fired and no one was injured and the scene was cleared.

Law enforcement remained on campus for more than an hour to assist with traffic and concerned parents who rushed to the scene.

