Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant near Berkshire Elementary School when they received calls of shots fired in the area.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews and law enforcement were called to the 1000 block of Kirk Road at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, after reports of a shooting.

The school was placed on code red lockdown as a precaution, while about 20 squad cars from various agencies, including the sheriff's office, West Palm Beach police and the Palm Beach County School District, arrived on scene.

A veteran law enforcement officer told WPTV's Contact 5 that those measures were taken as a precaution to protect the school and discourage anyone from using the school as a place to escape.

Video of the scene showed heavy law enforcement presence and traffic, as parents rushed to the school to pick up their child.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says at around 2:25 p.m. it was determined that no shots were fired and no one was injured and the scene was cleared.

Law enforcement remained on campus for more than an hour to assist with traffic and concerned parents who rushed to the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
I-95 reopens following fatal rollover wreck
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Latest News

PBSO allows deputies to carry Narcan in response to opioid epidemic
Alabama celebrates after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff...
Hard Rock Stadium to host 2026 national championship game
'Palm Beach Punishers' train to save lives, compete in World Rescue Challenge
Berkshire Elementary put on lockdown as sheriff's office serves warrant nearby