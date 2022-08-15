Efforts to remove Riviera Beach Councilmember Julia Botel intensify

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A group is demanding answers after, they claim, the city clerk accepted petition signatures to have councilwoman Julia Botel removed from office but did not count them.

The committee held a news conference on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Riviera Beach city hall.

Members say they gathered more than 2,700 signatures supporting the recall efforts of Botel. However, the group claims when organizers showed up to turn in the signatures, the clerk accepted but refused to count the petitions.

The group first filed the petition last month after Botel's comments ahead of a controversial beach party held on Singer Island.

Botel represents District 4 in Riviera Beach, which includes Singer Island. She won re-election just last year.

