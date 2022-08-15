Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniah Burgess was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Aug. 12. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a white scarf on her head.

Anyone who sees Aniah Burgess or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Therilus Thervil at 772- 979-1442, tthervil@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

