Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aniah Burgess was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Aug. 12. She was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and a white scarf on her head.

Anyone who sees Aniah Burgess or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Therilus Thervil at 772- 979-1442, tthervil@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

