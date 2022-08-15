Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A Martin County man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after two marine deputies were able to pull him out of a burning boat.

The rescue happened at the Manatee Pocket in Port Salerno near Pirates Cove.

Deputies Buddy Sprott and Dan Hill pulled the unresponsive boater out from the cabin moments before it collapsed.

Deputies said the flames from the burning vessel were so hot that they melted part of the sheriff's office marine unit.

Right now, the condition of the boater is unknown, but neither deputy was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV.com for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

