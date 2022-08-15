Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A woman was found shot Monday morning in a neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting on South Four Seasons Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.

A view from Chopper 5 showed yellow crime scene tape surrounding several nearby homes. There were also several yellow cones marking evidence on the road and in a driveway.

Barbera said the shooter "is possibly known to the victim."

Detectives were investigating the shooting.

