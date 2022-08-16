1 dead in hit-and-run crash between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Riviera Beach police said at least one person died in a hit-and-run crash between a golf cart and vehicle Tuesday morning on the Blue Heron Bridge.
The crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m., closed all east and westbound lanes of the bridge for hours before sunrise.
Police said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was left on the bridge, but the driver took off and is still at-large.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed both the smashed up golf cart and other vehicle on two separate tow trucks.
If you have any information that can help investigators catch the hit-and-run driver, call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.
