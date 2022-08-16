2 Dolphins put on IR ahead of roster cuts

The Miami Dolphins have placed tight end Adam Shaheen and cornerback Trill Williams on injured reserve.

It's just some of the latest roster shuffling by the Dolphins ahead of the first round of NFL-imposed cuts Tuesday afternoon.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. to trim the roster to 85 players. All teams may hold up to 90 players for the first preseason game.

Shaheen was recently traded to the Houston Texans, but the trade was voided after he failed a physical.

The sixth-year player, who joined Miami in 2020, made headlines last season after saying he refused to let the league "strong-arm" him into taking the COVID-19 vaccine. He was twice placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in 2021.

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen kneels on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Williams was placed on IR after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins signed Florida native Mackensie Alexander in his place. Alexander enters his seventh season after spending five of his previous six years with the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Because Shaheen and Williams were placed on IR during training camp, they will not be allowed to return this season.

Miami also waived offensive lineman Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon, injured cornerback Tino Ellis and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.

