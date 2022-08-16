Atlanta selected to host 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, the championship logo is seen on the field at...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, the championship logo is seen on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta. There are more bowl games scheduled for the coming season than ever before in major college football: 42, not including the College Football Playoff championship. College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans to attempt to play a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic. If it is even possible, everyone anticipates there will be disruptions, added expenses and loads of stress just to get through it.(AP Photo/David Goldman)(AP)
One day after it was announced the College Football Playoff National Championship game is returning to South Florida, executive director Bill Hancock said Tuesday that Atlanta has been selected to host the 2025 title game.

Atlanta will become the first city to host the title game for a second time.

The 2025 game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 26-23 in overtime to win the 2018 game there.

Hancock explained why the decision was made to bring the game back to Atlanta.

"When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to 10 different communities in the first 10 years of the playoff," he said in a statement. "After visiting 10 different communities during our first 10 years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country."

Hancock said Monday that the 2026 game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, which was home to the 2021 game. Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 that year, but attendance was limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year's game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and NRG Stadium in Houston will host the game in 2024.

