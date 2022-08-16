Fatal crash between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach
Aug. 16, 2022
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning.
The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.
You can take alternate routes from Lake Shore Drive and Phil Foster Park.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
