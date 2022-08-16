Fatal crash between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

LIVE FROM CHOPPER 5:

The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.

You can take alternate routes from Lake Shore Drive and Phil Foster Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Martin County reports Florida's first monkeypox case in child under 4
Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post
Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Deputies respond to Berkshire Elementary after receiving calls of shots fired