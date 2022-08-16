Fatal hit-and-run between golf cart and vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Riviera Beach police say at least one person died in a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The crash closed the Blue Heron Bridge in both directions for hours before sunrise.

Police say the vehicle was left on the bridge, but the driver is still at-large.

You can take alternate routes from Lake Shore Drive and Phil Foster Park.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

