Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Chris Rodberg, the owner of the Rod Room Bait and Tackle Shop, is dealing with the loss of a friend.

Rodberg's friend, Troy Lowry, was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge.

"He's a great guy. He works hard like I do," Rodberg said. "We helped each other out borrowing trucks or forklifts and so forth, and it's a very unfortunate thing."

Chris Rodberg calls the death of his friend, Troy Lowry, "a very unfortunate thing."

Riviera Beach police were called to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m., when a black Mercedes-Benz was involved in a crash with a golf cart. The crash closed the east and westbound lanes of the bridge for hours before sunrise.

Police said the driver of the car ran off.

"It's a bad situation, but I hope they catch him," Rodberg said. "Something like that happens, you got to stop."

Lowry was the owner of Get Wet Watersports, just yards from where he was killed.

Steven Frank rides his e-bike across the Blue Heron Bridge daily to get to work.

Troy Lowry was the owner of Get Wet Watersports on Blue Heron Boulevard, just yards away from where he was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

"It's scary out there," he said. "You never know what can happen. One minute you think you're safe and then the next minute you're being dragged by a car."

Rodberg said he's going to miss his friend.

"It's a very unfortunate thing," he said.

Riviera Beach police are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

