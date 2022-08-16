Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 10700 block of Canyon Bay Lane, located in the Canyon Lakes neighborhood, around 8:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the package arrived in the mail Monday.

When deputies came to the home Tuesday morning, the homeowners said they weren't feeling well.

PBSO's Bomb and Arson Squad is at the scene, along with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Hazmat Team.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed multiple firetrucks and deputy cruisers outside the home, which was blocked off with both yellow and red tape, which can indicate a higher level of health danger.

WATCH: Suspicious package investigation in west Boynton Beach

Firefighters respond to Canyon Lakes in west Boynton Beach

No other details about the conditions of the homeowners have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post
Holocaust survivor unites with son of his liberator
1 dead in hit-and-run crash between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Body found along Atlantic Ave. near I-95
Unresponsive man pulled from boat fire in Martin County

Latest News

Gov. DeSantis announces 3 new initiatives for teachers
Martin County High School student wins Doodle for Google national contest
Miami-Dade police officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect killed
WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit to open at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast