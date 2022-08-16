Man found dead in North Palm Beach home had been murder suspect in Iowa

A man who was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a North Palm Beach home Monday was a murder suspect in Iowa, authorities said.

Muscatine County, Iowa, Sheriff Quinn Riess said in a news release Tuesday that his deputies received a call from North Palm Beach police requesting a welfare check at a home there.

Riess said North Palm Beach police received information that a woman had been killed at the Iowa home and the suspect had since returned to South Florida.

When deputies arrived and forced their way inside, they found the victim dead.

Riess said police had been conducting surveillance on the suspect from a nearby home. The sheriff said when police entered the home, they found the suspect dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

A view from Chopper 5 showed a large police presence outside the home along Lighthouse Drive.

According to KWQC in Iowa, the woman has been identified as Christine Briegel, 74, and the suspect was identified as Donald Briegel, 79.

KWQC reported that the couple was married and lived between homes in Iowa, Tennessee and Florida.

