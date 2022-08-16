Martin County High School student wins Doodle for Google national contest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Congratulations to the 2022 Doodle for Google national winner Sophie Araque-Liu.

Araque-Liu is a junior at Martin County High School. She was named the national winner on Tuesday after being selected as the Florida winner last month.

Araque-Liu won this year's contest with her Doodle titled "Not Alone."

As the Doodle for Google national contest winner, Araque-Liu will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology award for her school.

