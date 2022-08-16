Martin County reports Florida's first monkeypox case of child 0-4

Florida has reported the first case of monkey of a children 4 years old or younger — in Martin County. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health's Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed the case of the infectious disease.

In all there are nine cases of juveniles with all of the others 15-19 with none in the 5-9 and 10-14 age groups.

Six monkeypox cases have been reported in Martin County with three in St. Lucie County on the Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach County has 59 cases with Miami-Dade first with 493 and Broward second with 436.

Twenty-eight of the state's 67 counties have reported at least one case.

Nationwide there are 11,890 cases with New York first 2,376, California second with 1,945 and Florida third with lower number than the state's figure at 1,085, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas is fourth with 992.

The first case was reported in May — an adult male in Massachusetts who recently traveled to Canada.

The virus is spread "mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox," according to the CDC.

The federal agency recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox. People who have received a smallpox vaccine decades ago are

According to the CDC, monkeypox is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox. The CDC and the World Health Organization have published data showing that the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective in preventing monkeypox infection.

Smallpox vaccinations ended in 1972 after the disease was eradicated in the United States.

