Port St. Lucie police warn public about fake viral social media post

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
A viral social media post targeting Port St. Lucie and other cities across the county is fake and not legitimate, Port St. Lucie Police Department said Monday.

The fake post was found on a Facebook page named "Port St. Lucie Small Business Recommendation."

Police are asking the public not to share the post.

The department went to Facebook to thank residents for making police aware of the situation.

