St. Lucie County deputies arrest man on felony warrants

A Fort Pierce man accused of pointing a handgun at deputies while they tried to serve a felony arrest warrant is facing numerous charges.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Marques Deon Jones on Tuesday for active felony warrants from a prior incident that occurred in Port St. Lucie.

Surveillance video from Tuesday shows deputies attempting to serve the warrant to Jones at a home in Fort Pierce. According to an arrest affidavit, Jones armed himself with a handgun before pointing it at two deputies as he ran towards the backyard of a nearby home.

One deputy gave orders for Jones to stop and drop the gun. Fearing for his personal safety and the safety of others, the deputy fired his weapon towards Jones, who fell to the ground and dropped his weapon, the arrest affidavit states.

During a pat down search, deputies found a white powdery substance on Jones that tested positive for cocaine.

Jones is behind bars at St. Lucie County Jail.

He faces multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon and/or ammo by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence.

