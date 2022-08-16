WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit to open at Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

The Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast gave a 'sneak peek' of its new WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit Tuesday. Nearly complete, they plan to open the new experience just after Labor Day Weekend.

Children will be able to use a green screen in order to make themselves appear like they are a part of the First Alert Meteorologist team by using radar or outside pictures, read breaking news, monitor feeds coming into the 'station', and many other real-world scenarios.

In addition, there is a 'robot' camera that moves around like the ones found in WPTV's actual studio and an Adlib-type word game on the wall.

The museum is located at 1701 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

Preview of the new WPTV 5 exhibit

New WPTV NewsChannel 5 exhibit to open and Children's Museum

The museum is able to add new exhibits by its fundraising at events like 'ShipWrecked,' an adults-only event, which is returning Aug. 27. from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

"It's a fun way for us to raise money for exhibits. We have gone around the community and captured local castaways who are local celebrities. They are each fundraising for different elements inside of our exhibits," said Katie Makemson who is the exhibit designer at the children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast.

The venue is encouraging guests to rescue the captured 'Castaways' from the Island to help raise money during the island-themed event. There will be cocktails, appetizers, and a photo booth. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for additional drinks and goods and services sold on the island.

"Our local celebrities or castaways will be doing different things on the island to get your attention and get your money to get them off the island," Makemson said.

