Palm Beach Gardens fire captain loses battle with cancer

A Palm Beach Gardens firefighter has died after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Brian Wolnewitz, 44, Lost his battle with stage 4 lung cancer Tuesday morning.

Wolnewitz was a Suncoast High School graduate who went on to the University of Florida before attending Florida State Fire College in Ocala.

He began his career with Palm Beach Gardens Fire rescue in 2002 and had made it all the way to the rank of captain.

Wolnewitz's fight against cancer made national headlines when former Alabama center Landon Dickerson, now with the Philadephia Eagles, helped raise thousands of dollars for him.

Alabama football player steps up to help Palm Beach Gardens fire captain battling cancer

Wolnewitz never stopped working during his fight and that was part of the inspiration he left on so many.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Chief Keith Bryer released the following statement:

Today, we mourn the passing our brother firefighter, Captain Brian Wolnewitz. Brian fought a brave and difficult fight against an insidious and horrific disease. Yet, it couldn't take away his will to live, to be there for his family, or to get back to the job he loved. His courage, despite the overwhelming odds, was a testament to his indomitable spirit. Brian was more concerned about how his cancer affected those he loved rather than how it affected him. He made it clear early on that he was going to fight with everything he had in hopes that no other firefighter would have to endure what he was going through.

Captain Brian Wolnewitz, (02/16/78 – 08/16/22)

Wolnewitz leaves behind his wife and four children.

