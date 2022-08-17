Salesman jailed for stealing $100K from customers, sheriff's office says

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 from customers at Palm City Yachts and using national crises, like COVID and supply chain issues, to delay getting caught.

Blake Hasson, 37, worked at Palm City Yachts since 2019.

In June, the owner of Palm City Yachts reached out to the sheriff’s office with concerns that someone was taking money from customers.

Detectives said they uncovered Hasson was taking down payments for customers for motors, and other expensive items, but pocketing the money for himself.

Detectives said he got away with more than $100,000 from at least 26 victims.

“He would take your credit or debit card and go into another room and take your payment down,” said Chief Deputy John Budensiek. “Unfortunately, when he’d take your down payment, he was swiping with his phone, putting that down payment straight into his bank account.”

When customers expressed their concerns about the items they ordered but never received, Hasson would give an excuse.

“He started using the national buzz we have supply chain issues, and when that kind of ran its course, he transitioned into well a lot of our employees have COVID right now.”

Budensiek believes Hasson was stealing the money to fuel a heroin addiction.

He is in the Palm Beach County Jail on drug trafficking charges but will be transferred to the Martin County Jail to face multiple grand theft and scheme to defraud charges.

If you believe you may have been a victim of Hasson, you are urged to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7060.

