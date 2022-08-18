2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection.

A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed.

Lt. Indiana Miranda said the 27-year-old driver was traveling west when, for reasons unknown, her 2010 Toyota Matrix veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The driver who crossed into oncoming traffic was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

