20 charged with voter fraud in Florida, DeSantis announces

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state is charging 20 people with voter fraud.

DeSantis made the announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale just after 2 p.m.

“The majority of these people illegally voted in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade,” DeSantis said. “They are disqualified from voting, because they’ve been convicted of either murder or sexual assault and they do not have the right to vote.”

DeSantis was joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.

During the news conference, DeSantis addressed rumors that he had come to Fort Lauderdale to call out Broward County’s supervisor of elections. He said that was not the case.

“All of the supervisors are going to be informed that the 2020 election records are preserved,” said DeSantis. “Everyone will be on notice.”

The individuals charged with voter fraud have not been named but arrests are forthcoming and the investigation is ongoing.

Voter fraud is a third-degree felony punishable by up to a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

