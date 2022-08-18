FIU linebacker Luke Knox dies at 22

Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) and defensive back A.J. Finley (21) react after an...
Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) and defensive back A.J. Finley (21) react after an interception by Finley during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Florida International football player is dead, less than two weeks before the start of the season.

Junior linebacker Luke Knox, who transferred to FIU from Mississippi in the offseason, has died, the school announced Thursday morning. He was 22.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement shared on Twitter. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember."

FIU did not reveal a cause of death.

The Tennessee native played in 23 games for the Rebels during each of the past four seasons.

"Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time," MacIntyre said. "On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend my sincere condolences to Luke's family and all who love him."

The Panthers open their season Sept. 1 against Bryant.

