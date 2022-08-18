Heat to host Bulls in season opener, play 10 of first 14 at home

The Miami Heat will open the 2022-23 season Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls, one of four straight home games to begin the schedule, released by the team Wednesday.

Miami will begin the regular season by hosting current Bulls and former Florida Gators head coach Billy Donovan in the midweek opener.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to his team during the second half of a game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Chicago. The Heat won 107-104.

The Heat then face the Boston Celtics two nights later in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Boston won the series in seven games.

Miami will play 10 of its first 14 games at FTX Arena before going on the road for eight of its next 10.

Among those games are back-to-back visits from the Toronto Raptors and South Florida's Scottie Barnes, last season's NBA rookie of the year, and visits by the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.

The 82-game schedule is highlighted by visits from the defending NBA champion Warriors on Nov. 1, the Los Angeles Lakers, who just re-signed former Heat star LeBron James to a two-year contract, on Dec. 28 and consecutive appearances from the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks to pass as Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) defend during the first half of a game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Miami.

Miami will play 14 back-to-back games and face the same opponent in consecutive games eight times.

The Heat will also make their second trip to Mexico City in franchise history, taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 17. Miami defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 in Mexico City on Dec. 9, 2017.

Of the 37 games played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, 17 will be played in Miami – seven on Friday, seven on Saturday and three on Sunday.

The final game of the season will be April 9 at home against the Orlando Magic.

Scripps Only Content 2022