Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit is talk of the town

Palm Beach County was in the national and international spotlight Thursday as a federal magistrate agreed to unseal some parts of a probable cause affidavit connected to a high-profile search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach earlier this month.

WPTV found a lot of people chattering about the story, especially at the Clematis Street News Stand in West Palm Beach.

"I've been here 22 years and I'm still going strong," said Sylvia, who works at the news stand.

Over the years, Sylvia has seen it all. But on Thursday, some papers were nearly sold out.

"New York Times. I sold out of the Post. New York Daily News," Sylvia said.

The Clematis Street News Stand, fondly dubbed "the biggest little store in the world," was located close to the biggest story in the world Thursday.

"They make comments about it and I tell them, I have nothing to do with it. I don’t want to get into the conversation," Sylvia said. "Everything that is going on at the courthouse, Mar-a-Lago, it’s got nothing to do with me. Nothing."

Outside that very same door, those passing by got into the conversation.

"Being from west palm originally, I would rather something with long-term good be the topic of conversation," said Logan Schaner.

Another resident, Edward Battle, has lived her since the 60s.

"It was just a natural old town back in the days," Battle said. "Now it’s got all wild and everything."

"As long as President Trump owns Mar-a-Lago, there is little likelihood that there is going to be quiet. Trump likes the noise," said WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley.

The calm, peaceful waters outside Mar-a-Lago are misleading. Crowley said Palm Beach County and politics go hand-in-hand.

"There was a period there where things were quieter in Palm Beach County when it came to the former president," Crowley said. "Most of the big protests has ended. But now we are not only in the national spotlight, we are in the international spotlight. The world is watching what happens today."

Back at that Clematis Street News Stand, that might sell some papers and mean more chatter, but some things never change.

"There is an old saying, misery loves company. But I’m not going to join you," Sylvia said.

Some people WPTV spoke to said that despite the spotlight, there is still no better place to live.

