Miami-Dade police officer dies days after being shot by robbery suspect

A Miami-Dade police officer who was shot by an armed robbery suspect has died.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Freddy Ramirez said Wednesday night that Detective Cesar "Echy" Echaverry "succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life."

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

Echaverry was mortally wounded in a shootout Monday night near Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee after a reported armed robbery, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

Shots were exchanged, killing the suspect and critically injuring Echaverry. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he eventually died.

Ramirez wrote on Twitter that Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving and protecting his community.

Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

"Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time," Ramirez added. "We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother."

