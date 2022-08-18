WATCH LIVE: DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Fort Lauderdale

Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The announcement is happening Thursday at 2 p.m. He is joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Scripps Only Content 2022