Crews battling brush fire in Martin County

Aug. 19, 2022
Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Indiantown Friday evening.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the area of the St Lucie Mobile Village on Kanner Highway shortly before 4 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., the 35-acre fire has been 50% contained, MCFR said.

Fire Rescue units are staging the area to protect residences.

No more information was immediately available.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

