Deputies: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set SUV on fire

A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Herbert Rembert, 40, on charges of attempted murder and arson.

The incident happened Monday on Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens.

Beverly Carsillo, who is a neighbor of the victim, said she saw Rembert run by her home holding a gun.

"When I got there to her and I seen her laying there, I could still smell the gun powder," Carsillo said.

Carsillo said she spoke to the victim right after the shooting.

WATCH: Chopper 5 above shooting scene

Deputies investigate shooting on South Four Seasons Road

"I said to her what happened," Carsillo recalled. "She says, 'He shot me in the back.' And I said, 'Who shot you?' And she said, 'My ex-boyfriend.'"

Moments later, Carsillo said, she smelled smoke and then saw flames.

"Then all of a sudden smoke started coming out of the hood and the other side of the car started to flame up," she added.

Neighbors were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The 32-year-old victim was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center and treated for her injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the victim had been living with her sister for the past month and had problems with Rembert after they broke up four to five months ago.

In addition to attempted murder and arson, Rembert also faces charges of shooting into a dwelling and being a felon in a possession of a firearm.

Rembert is due back in court Sept. 18.

Scripps Only Content 2022