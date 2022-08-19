Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.

"I was shocked and had to watch the video several times to believe what I was seeing," Cathy Buoniello told WPTV.

She said her Ring doorbell camera captured the black bear on the driveway of her PGA National home about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Buoniello said she has seen raccoons at night but never a bear.

"As far as I know, it's the first time that a bear has been spotted in our neighborhood," she said.

According to wildlife officials, more bears are being reported roaming in people's neighborhoods.

In July, a Jupiter resident spotted a bear on a tree while fixing up the yard area at his residence located at Center Street.

A few days later, another bear was spotted in Jupiter, this time in the Riverwalk community, just north of Indiantown Road.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said if you spot any bear, give it space and never feed it. Instead, contact FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline number: 888-404-FWCC.

